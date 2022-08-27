Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 303,523 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,523 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

