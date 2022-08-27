Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,229 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,050,942 shares of company stock worth $97,322,111. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

