Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 5.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 48 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,188,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.