Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 7,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 389,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $472,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

