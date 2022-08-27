CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 105,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CI&T by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,780,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI&T by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

