Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 547,028 shares.The stock last traded at $37.27 and had previously closed at $35.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Autohome Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

