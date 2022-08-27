Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.20. Alaunos Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 112,927 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

