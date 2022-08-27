Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.20. Alaunos Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 112,927 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
