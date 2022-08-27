CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.95

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 7540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
