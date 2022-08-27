CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.95

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 7540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CureVac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.