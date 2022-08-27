Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Up 285.9% in August

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLONGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 285.9% from the July 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.8 %

VLON opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.33. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLONGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.