Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Up 285.9% in August

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 285.9% from the July 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.8 %
VLON opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.33. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vallon Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
