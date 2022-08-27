Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Grows By 3,560.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 3,560.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 291,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,834,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $93.09.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

