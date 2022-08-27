RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RH Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $266.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.40. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
