RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $266.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.40. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

