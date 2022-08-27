VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 70.9% in August

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the July 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

