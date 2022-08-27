Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 1,292 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $59,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. William Blair lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

