Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Sells $43,636.45 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Momentive Global Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of MNTV opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.34. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
