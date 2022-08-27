Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Robert Piconi Buys 9,400 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Piconi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04.

Energy Vault stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,727,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $21,416,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,474,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

