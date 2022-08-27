Michael G. Levine Sells 7,400 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PAYO stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 69,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

