Michael G. Levine Sells 7,400 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
PAYO stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.00 and a beta of 1.30.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.