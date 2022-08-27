Justin Dean Sells 17,836 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WM Technology Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Featured Stories
