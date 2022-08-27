Justin Dean Sells 17,836 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WM Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM Technology Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAPS. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.62.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

