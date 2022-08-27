J Matthew Mackowski Buys 10,000 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $28.64.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

