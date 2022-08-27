J Matthew Mackowski Buys 10,000 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alpha Teknova Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ TKNO opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $28.64.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
