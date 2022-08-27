Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 7,595 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,898,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,082,646.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562.50.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 million, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brightcove by 3,776.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 291,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

