Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Buys $51,205.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Precigen Stock Down 0.8 %

PGEN opened at $2.47 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $514.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 113.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Precigen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Precigen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

