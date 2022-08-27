Todd Olson Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,310.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4104092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

