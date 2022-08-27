Todd Olson Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.
  • On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,310.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4104092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.