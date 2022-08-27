Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 4,809 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,658,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

VIZIO Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.