Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 4,809 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,658,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.
VIZIO Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
See Also
