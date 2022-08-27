Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.13. The company has a market capitalization of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.