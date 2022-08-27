Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Grows By 69.7%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the July 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.