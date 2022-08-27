Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Drops By 51.7%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VIRC stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.01. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $32.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

