Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Drops By 51.7%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.5 %
VIRC stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.01. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $32.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, June 20th.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.