Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,456,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7,283.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $17,747,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1,878.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $182.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $187.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $163.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

