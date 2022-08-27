voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Up 52.3% in August

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VJET. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet Price Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 1.77.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

