Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Grows By 85.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VONE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,043,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VONE opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $165.63 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

