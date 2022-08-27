Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $348,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

