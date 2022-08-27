Head to Head Contrast: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) vs. Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Digihost Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 1.74 $308.50 million $0.74 14.76 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.97 $290,000.00 $0.15 6.47

Analyst Recommendations

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 3 7 0 2.55 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 96.18%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Playtika.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.54% -92.35% 10.59% Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01%

Summary

Playtika beats Digihost Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

