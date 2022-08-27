Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 115.6% in August

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %
Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%.
Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
