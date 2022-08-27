Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Viveve Medical Price Performance

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.63. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

