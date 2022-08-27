Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Viveve Medical Price Performance
Shares of VIVE stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.63. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.08.
Viveve Medical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.