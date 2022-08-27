Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

