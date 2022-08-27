SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 4.7%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.43 and last traded at 3.43. Approximately 43,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,351,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMRT shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $682.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
