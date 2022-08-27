SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 4.7%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.43 and last traded at 3.43. Approximately 43,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,351,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMRT shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

SmartRent Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

In other news, Director Robert T. Best bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock worth $7,361,728. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

