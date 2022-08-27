Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 4.1%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.81. 2,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Erasca Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 96,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Erasca by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca during the second quarter worth $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 96.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erasca during the second quarter worth $129,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

