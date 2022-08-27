Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.50

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 145445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).
GEMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £47.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.27.
Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.
