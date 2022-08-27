Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $217.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.62), with a volume of 475793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478 ($5.78).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £310.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £146,900 ($177,501.21).

(Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.