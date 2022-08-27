Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $217.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.62), with a volume of 475793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.71).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478 ($5.78).
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £310.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.