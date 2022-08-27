Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 699054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £124.85 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

About Duke Royalty

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

(Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

