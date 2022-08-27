Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 345245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.05 ($0.16).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £30.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.