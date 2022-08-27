Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.03), with a volume of 120770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

Luceco Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £134.43 million and a P/E ratio of 491.76.

About Luceco

(Get Rating)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.