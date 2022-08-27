Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 727752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Abingdon Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.85.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

