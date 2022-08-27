Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 2684276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudbreak Discovery

In other Cloudbreak Discovery news, insider Samuel Anthony ?Kyler? Hardy acquired 2,500,000 shares of Cloudbreak Discovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

