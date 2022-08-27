Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.89

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.89 and last traded at C$41.12, with a volume of 157645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.87.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.50.
The firm has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91.
In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total value of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at C$967,449.60. In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total value of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at C$967,449.60. Also, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,708 shares of company stock worth $108,875.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
