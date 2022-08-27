RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market cap of C$50.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

