Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Braveheart Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

