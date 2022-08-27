Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 311122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$37.41 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000. In other news, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000. Also, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter purchased 663,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,450.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

