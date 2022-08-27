Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.48. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 520 shares traded.
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
