Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.48. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 520 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Global Business Travel Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,753.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,239 shares of company stock worth $177,579. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

