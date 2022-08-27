Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market cap of C$840,405.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

