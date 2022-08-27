The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $33,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $69.18 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

