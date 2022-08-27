Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,063 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Five9 were worth $35,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 197,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Shares of FIVN opened at $100.35 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $186.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

